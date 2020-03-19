Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally postponed

The upcoming Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally scheduled for April 29 – May 3 in Panama City Beach has been postponed until October 21.

The decision comes after the Panama City Beach emergency meeting held March 17, in which the City Council followed Gov. Ron DeSantis and CDC directives and limited large-scale events in Florida through May 1.

Thunder Beach Productions said in a release, Joe Biggs, Thunder Beach President, looked at all options before making the decision to cancel or postpone.

The release also said, the rally now is scheduled to take place October 21 – 25 for the 20th Annual Autumn Rally and performers who planned to attend in April have rescheduled for the new date.

