Thunder Beach 23rd Spring Rally set to begin April 28

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Thunder Beach 23rd Spring Rally will return to Frank Brown Park next week and begin on Wednesday, April 28.

The rally will run from April 28 through May 1.

The event will feature multiple events each including live music, motorcycle test rides and an official Thunder Beach Poker Run.

Some of the musical acts coming for the big event include Tim Watson, Jasmine Cain and The Ultimate Journey Tribute Show.

Vendors began opening as early as Sunday before the big event at Harley Davidson in Panama City Beach.