PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 22nd annual Thunder Beach Autumn begins on Wednesday at Frank Brown Park.

Thunder Beach recently added music acts to the rally. This year Dierks Bentley, Colt Ford, Shinedown, Bret Michaels and 3 Doors Down are all scheduled to play.

There will also be several events around town that are affiliated with the rally.

For a schedule of events, click here.