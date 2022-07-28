APALACHICOLA, Fla. (The Apalachicola Times) — One man was injured, and a fishing vessel sank, in an early morning collision between three vessels off the coast of Apalachicola.

According to a report from Coast Guard Sector Mobile, the office received a report of three vessels colliding at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday.

One of the boats, the “Eli’s Inheritance,” a 31-foot Contender commercial fishing vessel owned by Capt. Tommy Merrell, was reportedly entangled in a towline and is unaccounted for, according to the Coast Guard.

All persons aboard both fishing vessels are accounted for, and on the second fishing vessel, the “Humpty Dumpty,” which was last reported to be under its own power with flooding under control and en route to Apalachicola.

The third vessel, a tug, Lady Terea, was last reported to be underway to Panama City for investigation.

The Coast Guard said it did not perform any medical evacuations, and that emergency services personnel were on the pier to respond to a reported leg injury of a person aboard the Humpty Dumpty.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.