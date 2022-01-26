JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three sex offenders, according to a news release.

Timothy Mcrae

On January 11, Timothy Aaron Mcrae was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation after JCSO investigators received information of a sexual abuse incident.

Kevin Tew

On January 13, Kevin Shane Tew was arrested for sexual battery after JCSO investigators were contacted by a victim on January 8.

Raymond Hicks

On January 24, Raymond Donald Hicks was arrested after failing to complete his last two sex offender registrations.

“The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to the protection of our most vulnerable citizens and will continue to fight for those who have been victimized. These unlawful acts will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Edenfield said in the release.