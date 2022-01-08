Three people saved in early morning Franklin County water rescue

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people were rescued in Franklin County Sunday morning after their boat had capsized in the bay due to rough waters.

Franklin County Sheriff, A.J. Smith, said the people were out duck hunting at around 6:00 or 6:30 Sunday morning.

Sheriff Smith said the boat partially sunk but because of an air pocket, the men were able to stand on the boat to keep their heads out of the water until they were rescued.

Smith said the water was about 10 feet deep and 65 degrees. He said one of the men was experiencing the early stages of hypothermia by the time law enforcement arrived and was transported to an area hospital.

Smith said he is grateful for the work of their dispatch and deputies Sunday morning.

In a Facebook video, Smith said one of their goals for 2022 is to continue upgrading their water resources with additional boats.