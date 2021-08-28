Three people recovering from minor injuries after wreck

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people are recovering non-life-threatening injuries after a two car accident on Saturday.

Panama City Beach Police responded to the accident around 3:00 Saturday afternoon.

Police said a Honda Civic was heading west on Panama City Beach Parkway and a Jeep Compass was heading north on Nautilus.

The Honda reportedly ran the red light and hit the Jeep causing it to roll over. Police said citations will most likely be issued and do not believe impairment was involved in the crash.

