Three people are in the hospital following a three car crash on the eastbound side of the Hathaway bridge. The crash happened around 9:15 last night.

Police say the white Volkswagen Passat was traveling at a high speed when it collided with the other two vehicles causing a chain reaction crash.

Police are still investigating to find out exact details on the wreck.

The injured drivers are now being treated at Bay Medical. The driver’s injuries are still unknown.