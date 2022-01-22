Three injured in crash involving a semi-truck in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is recovering from serious injuries after the semi-truck he was driving flipped over on I-10 Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old and 20-year-old from Sneads were driving a small pickup truck on the I-10 eastbound on ramp to merge onto the interstate.

The 33-year-old man from Orlando was driving a semi heading east on I-10 in the outside lane. Troopers said the 19-year-old driver of the pickup tried to merge into traffic but didn’t yield the right of way for the semi.

The front of the truck collided with the right side of the semi causing the semi to eventually turn over.

The rear trailer landed in the median while the front of the semi blocked both eastbound lanes. The semi was hauling buckets of sealant and it was spilled in to the median.

RISC rapid scene clearance was called in to help and the Florida Department of Transportation assisted with traffic.

The two people in the pickup are recovering from minor injuries.

Troopers said charges are pending.