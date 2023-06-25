PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three more people have drowning in rough surf in the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City Beach.

About seven people have died in the Gulf in the last two weeks as swimmers have entered the water despite warnings that the beach is closed.

The full news release from the Panama City Beach Police Department is below:

The Panama City Beach Police Department reports three separate fatal water incidents behind three different resorts on Front Beach Road on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Officers arrived on scene at the first incident at 12:04 p.m. to find PCB Beach Safety lifeguards actively rescuing a female from the Gulf of Mexico behind Days Inn located at 12818 Front Beach Road. She was successfully brought to shore but was unresponsive and life-saving measures were started. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as Kimberly Ann Mckelvy Moore, 39, of Lithonia, Georgia.

Officers arrived on scene at a second incident to find PCB Beach Safety lifeguards actively rescuing a male from the Gulf of Mexico behind Boardwalk Beach Resort located at 9450 South Thomas Drive at 1:13 p.m. He was successfully brought to shore but was unresponsive and life-saving measures were started. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as Morytt James Burden, 63, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.

Officers arrived on scene at a third incident to find PCB Beach Safety lifeguards rescuing a male from the Gulf of Mexico behind Emerald Isle Condos located at 17545 Front Beach Roadat 4:23 p.m. He was successfully brought to shore unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as Donald Wixon, 68, from Canton, Michigan.

The conditions at the time were severe, with double-red flags, indicating extreme water hazards. The Panama City Beach Police Department and Beach Safety implore the public to always heed the double-red flag warnings and always be aware of the dangers that can accompany these conditions. Double-red flag conditions have existed on the beach for the last week. Double-red flags mean you are not allowed in the Gulf.

Over the last 10 days, the Panama City Beach Police Department, responded to 70 swimmers in distress, and 39 of those calls were on Saturday, June 24.

We appreciate the public’s cooperation in remaining out of the water during these hazardous conditions.