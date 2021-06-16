Three dead in Ponce De Leon wreck

UPDATE 11 A.M.

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people have died after a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in Ponce De Leon, the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The wreck happened at about 7:45 a.m. when a car left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said. They added that two men and a woman were killed in the wreck and that they were not wearing their seatbelts. In a news release troopers identified them as a 20-year-old woman from North Miami Beach, an 18-year-old man from Miami, and a 25-year-old man from Homestead.

The driver, an 21-year-old man from Hialeah, and a front passenger, a 30-year-old man also from Hialeah were rushed to a hospital. Troopers wrote in a news release that they are in serious condition.

Troopers wrote that the driver was fatigued and fell asleep causing the car to drift off the roadway and onto the rumble strips. When the vehicle the strips the driver awoke and steered hard right causing the vehicle to rotate, crash down the embankment and collide with two trees, troopers wrote. The three passengers were ejected during the crash, they added.

The wreck is under investigation.