Three charged in Franklin County drug bust

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) —The meth problem has been plaguing rural communities in the Panhandle, an issue the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been diligently working to stop.

And they are continuing to make a dent in the meth problem.

Deputies invited News 13 to do a ride-along as they shut down yet another drug house in the area on Friday.

In October, they shut down a major drug house in Eastpoint and this morning they set out to end one in Apalachicola.

April Lynn Turney

Christian M Griggs, Victoria Lynn Nicole Estes, and April Lynn Turney were among those arrested this morning on charges including keeping a drug house, possession of methamphetamine, and selling meth.

Victoria Lynn Nicole Estes

A few ounces of meth were found in the house along with several pipes.

“One drug house in a neighborhood can you know can cause a lot of problems in the neighborhood,” Smith said. “People are afraid to have their kids out in the street. Other crime, other criminal elements — they go there to do drugs and use it kind of as a home base so we want to get these places shut down.”

Christian M Griggs

However their efforts haven’t been in vain.

Smith said since cracking down on the issue meth seems to be a lot harder to get in the community.



“We are finding the supplies a little bit harder so that is good,” Smith said. “That means that we are doing a good job if the supply has slowed down. We are not seeing as many people in traffic stops with it.”

Smith said they will continue to fight against the issue.

He also reminds the community that they offer rehab for those who are struggling with substance abuse and are seeking help.



Smith also emphasized “See Something Say Something” and encourages the community to call in tips if they have any information.