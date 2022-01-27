BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people were arrested on various credit card charges used to purchase more than $5,000 in merchandise, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Marion Jones, 23, from Columbus, Georgia was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards and an ongoing scheme to defraud.

Keshon Corbin

Keshon Corbin, 27, from Reynolds, Georgia was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification and an ongoing scheme to defraud.

Jermaine Ousley

Jermaine Ousley, 30, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

PCPD detectives were called to a local big box store on Wednesday in reference to individuals using counterfeit credit cards to make more than $5,000 in purchases over three separate occasions.

While detectives were getting supporting documentation and video footage from the store, the suspects showed up again, driving a rental box truck and they were taken into custody for questioning.

All three were booked into the Bay County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and

additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.