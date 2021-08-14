Three car accident blocks southbound lanes on Highway 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A three car accident at the 2301 and Highway 231 intersection caused the southbound lanes of 231 to be blocked earlier this afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three cars were heading south on Highway 231. A gray Toyota and black Honda came to a stop at the 2031 intersection at red light.

The driver of a white truck told troopers he was looking in his rearview and not paying attention. When he looked up he said he was unable to stop in time and hit the hack of the gray Toyota. This then caused the Toyota to hit the Honda.

Only minor injuries were reported.