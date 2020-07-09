Three Bay County schools are accepted into Amazon computer science program

As schools prepare to reopen in the fall, three bay county schools are also planning to add a new computer science program to their curriculum.

It is called the ‘Amazon Future Engineer Program’ and these schools are some of the few to have it around the country.

Tech wizards at Deane Bozeman, Bay and Rutherford High Schools are getting excited for this new computer science program.

“It’s teaching computer fundamentals so students can leave high school and get higher paying jobs or head into college with a background in the stem field under their belt,” said Ivan Beach, principal at Deane Bozeman.

The Amazon Future Engineers program in partnership with Edhesive will sponsor a more in depth program for students to learn coding and programming.

“There’s been limited schools nationwide but we’re excited because we know anything they touch generally turns out to be amazing,” said Beach.

This will be the first program of its kind here at Bozeman High School. The principal says they have computer science classes but none at the advanced level.

“So far the students we were able to be in contact with are really excited about this,” said Beach. “Especially the ones who are thinking about gaming or programming or computer science or computer engineering as a career.”

Over at Rutherford High School they already have a day schedule for computer science classes. Principal Coy Pilson says he hopes the appeal of this program will get more students interested in joining the classes.

“I’m excited about any opportunity for our students so in an ever changing world I think the more we can expose children to career and technical education to courses like computer science, welding, construction any of those things is a great opportunity for our students,” said Pilson.

Both schools will be using existing staff and equipment to instruct the courses.

There are no prerequisites to enroll in the classes. All students need is an interest in computer science to join.

Amazon will provide the curriculum to support the teachers. Other resources that provide for students include career networking opportunities and college scholarships.