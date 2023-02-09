PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The tax deadline will be here before you know it and there are plenty of places to get your taxes done for free.

The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation is offering free tax services in three Bay County locations.

Monday and Saturday volunteers will be at the Panama City Beach Library.

Wednesdays you can see them at the Arc of the Bay in Lynn Haven and on Thursdays and Fridays they’re set up at Trinity Lutheran Church.

You don’t have to be an AARP member and there is no age requirement or income limit.

The free tax service is IRS approved.

“AARP has some agencies that are nonprofit that donate money so they can be funded. None of our people who volunteer are getting paid. We all do this because we want to help people,” District Coordinator for AARP Tax-Aide Bay County Larry White said.

If you want help with your taxes, you’ll need to make an appointment. Call 850-329-5235 to schedule a day, time, and place.