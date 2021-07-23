Three arrested and charged in connection with home invasion

CRESTVIEW, Fla (WMBB) — One of the suspects involved in a home invasion tells police he was shot in a “drive-by shooting” after being shot in the arm by one of his fellow assailants during the robbery, according to a news release.

The Crestview Police Department arrested three people in connection with a home invasion that happened on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, around 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of East First Avenue.

Investigators were able to determine that three subjects attempted to rob the two victims that were inside of the residence for money and drugs, authorities said.

During the robbery, both residents were shot by the suspects and one of the suspects was shot in the arm by one of his fellow assailants.

Jeremiah N. Haynes-Ashton

All three suspects fled the residence on foot and two of the suspects stole a vehicle belonging to the injured suspect and fled in the vehicle before the injured suspect could get inside.

Deandre V. English

He would later fabricate a report to police, that was shot in the arm and was the victim of a “drive-by shooting,” according to authorities.

19 year old, Jeremiah N. Haynes-Ashton has been arrested and charged with three counts of attempted

murder, home invasion robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is

currently being held without bond.

Adrian Bludsworth

22 year old, Deandre V. English has been arrested and charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm and solicitation and conspiracy to commit a first-degree felony. He is currently being held without bond.

18 year old, Adrian I. Bludsworth, who was shot in the arm by his fellow assailants during the robbery, was

also arrested and charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm. He is currently being held on a

$100,000 bond.