Threatening post on social media puts Mosley High School under lockdown

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — For the second time in a week, a local school has had to deal with security threats, this time at Mosley High School.

Administrators at Mosley High School became aware of a potential shooter situation circulating across social media, around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

At the beginning of the investigation, it seemed the post was geared specifically towards Mosley High School, but after further investigation, the post was deemed to be a “generic” threat of a gun and shooter.

It is not yet known who or where it came from.

“The deputies were able to track it [the post] down, and that it did not specifically name Mosley and was unfounded, it was generic post so we’re going off our lockdown procedures and we’ll be back to a normal school day,” Mosley High School principal, Brian Bullock said.

This situation arose just a few days after Central High School was also mistaken in a threatening situation that arose on social media.

At about 1:30 p.m., the lockdown was called off and no one was harmed.

Bay County Sheriff, Tommy Ford said even baseless events like these have consequences.

“We’ll be conducting a criminal investigation, and when we find who made that post they’ll be arrested on a felony for written threats to kill because were not going to play with these types of situations we can’t do that we have to take every one of them seriously and that includes following through on prosecution,” Ford said.

Thankfully both students and law enforcement came into the day well prepared.

By coincidence, Mosley High School had just completed a lockdown drill at the beginning of the school day.

In regards to potentially dangerous situations like this, Bay District Schools encouraged parents to follow only official school accounts/posts on outlets like Facebook or Twitter.