PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)-- Neves Media and Gulf Marine, Inc. partnered to hold a boat concert for those in the Cove neighborhood to enjoy from their backyards. Local musician, Nate Pennington, performed as the group aimed to spread joy in the community.

"The hashtag 850 strong it's just more than an area code it's a community where people know how to hang tight together and pull through," Pennington said.