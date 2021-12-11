Thousands of gifts given to underprivileged children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Santa subbed out his elves for Darth Vader and Storm Troopers on Saturday.

Medical professionals dressed up to hand out toys to underprivileged children. Families lined up around the block, waiting for the chance to pull through the drive-thru and claim toys.

The event has been going on since Hurricane Michael wiped out retail stores. Every year, it grows in size. This year, Ascension Bay workers handed out gifts to around 2,000 kids.

“The reason that we started this is because of Hurricane Michael, and when Hurricane Michael hit we didn’t have a store,” No Child Left Behind 850 Babies founder Annicia Collins said. “So from that, I just put it up on Facebook and started to beg.”