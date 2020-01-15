Thousands come out for evangelist Franklin Graham’s state tour

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Over six thousand locals filled out Aaron Bessant Park for a special gathering.

As a part of his ‘Decision America Sunshine State Tour’ evangelist Franklin Graham is dropping by in six cities across Florida to spread the word of God and one of those destinations was Panama City Beach. The event was free to attend and welcomed all to join in prayer and share the messages of the Bible.

“Believe on the name of Jesus Christ, God will forgive our sins and heal our hearts. I want the people of this great city, this great area to know God hasn’t turned His back on Panama City Beach. He loves the people, He loves us,” emphasized Graham.

Graham who is also president of the Samaritan’s Purse organization said Hurricane Michael was not a result of God’s anger.

“Sometimes people think when a storm like this happens that maybe God is mad at them, well He’s not mad. He loves us and of course Samaritan’s Purse have been working here since the storm, still here, we’ll be here for some time. God hasn’t turned His back on this community and I just want the people to know that,” stated Graham.

The night also included performances from Grammy nominated artist Jeremy Camp and award winning guitarist Dennis Agajanian.