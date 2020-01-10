Thomas Drive resurfacing project ready to roll

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Motorists driving along Thomas Drive will soon have a much smoother commute as officials are set to start resurfacing the road.

The work will start at Bristol Street and will stretch all the way to Joan Avenue.

Bay County Commission Chairman, Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts says this nine-month project is overdue.

Griffitts says the $8 million dollar project is being funded through the half-cent sales tax that went in place in 2016.

He says the delay to the project was due to the county needing to wait for Panama City Beach to finish improvements under the ground.

“The utilities on the beach are all maintained by the city of Panama City Beach and so all the water and sewer and drainage underneath the road, we had to work with the Panama City Beach to get those projects done first before the resurfacing started so it’s been a long time coming. It’s taking a few years than what we’ve liked it to,” Griffitts said.

Work begins Monday morning and Griffitts encourages all to be patient and cautious behind the wheel through the process.

At times, Thomas Drive will reduce to one travel lane in each direction and side street intersections will close.