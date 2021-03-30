This is what a Florida man looks like after he was allegedly busted peeping in a woman’s window

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man allegedly caught in the act peeping into a woman’s window is a bit worse for the wear after trying to get away from deputies.

Lee County Deputies say they got a call about someone creeping around homes in Fort Myers. When they rolled up to the scene, deputies say they found 40-year-old Hugo Topete Alcatraz with his hands cupped around his eyes looking through the window. His face was pressed up against the glass. Deputies say he took off running, but he didn’t get far. He was cuffed and taken to the hospital for what deputies describe as “minor injuries.” His mug shot shows a big bandage strapped across his head and scratches on his face.

He’s charged with voyeurism for secretly observing the victim where she had a reasonable expectation of privacy. He’s also charged with resisting officer without violence and loitering or prowling. He was taken to the Lee County Jail.