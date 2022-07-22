PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A third man has now been arrested following Tuesday’s shooting in Panama City Beach.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested 30-year-old Jordan Lee Crawford Thursday night on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender in Bay County.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 8400 block of Houston Street in Panama City Beach. Deputies said two men got in a fight, which eventually led to the two exchanging gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Crawford was at the scene of the shooting but left before deputies arrived. Deputies said Crawford was not directly involved in the shooting, but was at the scene and chose to flee because he had outstanding warrants.