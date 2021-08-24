Thieves steal from Jackson County Christian ministry

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Scrap metals in catalytic converters can be worth up to one thousand dollars, but it wasn’t until recently that they’ve had such a high value.

People like Coba Beasley had to deal with thieves stealing this precious car part.

“On Friday, we parked all of our trucks out. Saturday morning, real early at 3:11, we had somebody come on the property and cut the catalytic converters out of our two main trucks and three pick-up trucks,” said Beasley, Associational Mission Strategist at Chipola Family Ministries.

Beasley said these trucks are important to the work they do at Chipola Family Ministries.

Three of them were used for resale to help the abused women’s shelter and the other two were used to feed the hungry around Jackson County.

Beasley said 13 of his churches across Jackson County had been hit in the last five months – totaling an estimated 100 stolen catalytic converters.

“On my big truck, I can’t even find the parts for it and they’re $10,000 just for that big main truck that I have,” said Beasley.

Police officers at Marianna Police Department said stealing catalytic converters has become a problem throughout Jackson County.

“We see it mostly at industrial places like where they have a lot of vans and that sort of thing,” said Hayes Baggett, Marianna Police Chief.

Chief Baggett said when people go to steal the part, they usually hit multiple vehicles in one stop.

He said if you see someone committing this crime, then call your local police department.