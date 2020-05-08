They were first on the scene and still too late to stop massive wildfire

Walton County, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Walton County residents tried to stop the rapidly spreading Musset Bayou fire when they were the first to arrive on the scene Wednesday night.

Jon and Kansas Pitts live half a mile from where the fire originated and said that they were headed out to dinner when they spotted the smoke.

Upon noticing a 300-gallon propane tank sitting 3 feet away, the couple jumped into action by grabbing a garden hose.

“I just started spraying and spraying to keep it off of that propane tank, and away from the nearby house,” Jon said.

The couple said that the man who lives at the property showed up as they were trying to stop the fire.

“He ran up and started screaming, ‘I wasn’t burning anything, I didn’t start this, I wasn’t doing anything’ and just started screaming,” Kansas said.

The Pitts said that they and others notice trash burns at the property often. Weather conditions made Wednesday a double red flag day in Walton County and no burns permits were issued by the state’s division of forestry.

“We had neighbors that were walking down to try and see what was going on as the fire department was showing up, and they were like ‘he’s always burning something.'”

The Pitts said that they feel lucky that their home was spared but they still feel guilty they couldn’t do more to stop the fire.