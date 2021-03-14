The VA Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System to hold mass COVID-19 vaccine event for veterans

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The VA Veterans Gulf Coast Health Care System has announced a veteran COVID-19 vaccine event set to take place next Saturday, March 20. ‘

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Panama City Beach.

The clinic will be vaccinating enrolled veterans with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Veterans who are not yet enrolled for VA healthcare can visit one of the clinics to learn more about enrollment.

Those who are interested can call 800-296-8872 or can self-schedule online here.