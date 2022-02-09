WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Underwater Museum of Art is one of Walton Counties’ most unique attractions.

The exhibit has grown almost every year since 2018 when it was first erected, but they had to take a break for the past couple of years due to the pandemic.

Local Artist Brit Deslonde was selected out of a worldwide list of applicants to create a one-of-a-kind piece for the artificial reef. It is entitled “Bloom Baby Bloom.”

“I wanted to reflect some of the textures, just the flows and the movement that is underwater. So my piece is abstract, it’s not anything totally literal but I wanted to show that kind of movement,” Deslonde said. “Also, it was kind of important for me to think about the uplifting feel of the project in general, and so my piece is a little bit cantilevered up to be able to emulate that this is a positive and hopeful message.”

Deslonde said that a dive trip to Roatan changed her life, and once she got home she had to be a part of this project. Not only because it’s a permanent sculpture that people can visit for years and years to come but also because it’s good for the environment and has a good cause.

Artists are only allowed to use approved non-perishable materials, like marine grade concrete, metal, and limestone.

Walt Hartley with The South Walton Artificial Reef Association is excited to see the reef site grow by 10 more sculptures this summer, making a total of 35 for the whole museum.

“Going out there and diving and watching the museum get bigger every year is fantastic, but watching the community come together behind this, all of the artists submitting their work, everybody kind of learning as we go has just been an awesome experience,” Hartley said.

The fourth installation is set for this summer, but in May some of the sculptures will be able to be seen on display above ground in Grayton Beach.