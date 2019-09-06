The St. Joe Company relocating headquarters to Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday The St. Joe Company announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Panama City Beach.

The company plans to move to Beckrich Office Park near the corner of Panama City Beach Parkway and Richard Jackson Boulevard.

St. Joe currently has 12 projects under construction or in development in Bay County including eight in Panama City Beach such as hotels, new residential communities, Pier Park Crossings Apartments, and the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound 55. They also intend to initiate additional projects before the end of the year.

The company expects the relocation to occur by mid-2020.