The Salvation Army holds annual Fall Fest for families to enjoy

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals came out to the Salvation Army church in Lynn Haven for a fun family time as the 13th annual Fall Fest welcomed all to come and enjoy food, a variety of games, as well as face painting, all for the low admission price of 50 cents.

The Salvation Army corps were unable to host the event last year due to Hurricane Michael but they continued on the tradition this year. Those who organized the Fall Fest said it helps the kids heal from the aftermath of the storm.

“I think things are starting to turn around and come back to normal slowly. It might be a new normal but there is healing in that and I know that kids love to see those normal things that happen during this year,” said Major Carla Binnix, The Salvation Army Corps Officer.

The games at the event were ran by the church’s youth group along with the help of volunteers.

“It’s a lot like a scouting program where they earn badges and they learn different skills. For instance they did their woodworking and they made a giant Jenga game in there, had a lot of fun with that. The girls work on cooking badges, they work on creative arts badges, all kinds of different things. We also have a summer camp that our kids get to go to,” explained Binnix.

Proceeds from the Fall Fest will go towards the Salvation Army and their youth programs.