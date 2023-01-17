PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The president and CEO of the local healthcare company PanCare has died, the company said in a statement.

“With deep sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of PanCare of Florida’s beloved President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Hill. Mike passed away on Monday, January 16, after suffering from a prolonged health battle,” officials wrote. “PanCare has lost a true visionary, and the world has lost an amazing human being.”

Officials added that the 79-year-old devoted himself to the company since it was formed in 2003.

“Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Mike have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor,” they added. “Mike leaves behind a company that only he could have built, and his spirit will forever be the foundation of PanCare.”