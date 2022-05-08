ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Market at St. Andrews has moved locations and is now at Oaks by the Bay Park.

The farmers market has been on the boardwalk of the yacht basin since 2011.

But as the market continues to grow, organizers decided to make a move.

The market features a bunch of local vendors selling a variety of goods as well as live music.

Local vendors said they are pleased with the new location.

“This is really a perfect day for our new farmers market because the other side right now the summer day it’s so hot over there so this is perfect, the breeze is perfect, the customers are really here and they are enjoying it here and everything like that so I hope we stay here for this farmers market,” Delia Weslowski said.

The market will continue to take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.