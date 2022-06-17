PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Recreational red snapper season began on Friday. Hundreds of charters took fishers to the Gulf of Mexico to fish for snapper.

Two charters taking fishers were Old Town Charters and Florida Panhandle Charters.

Captains said the recreational season boosts their bookings.

“It does increase our bookings because people like to catch the red snapper,” Old Town Charter Captain Keith Burch. “It’s a tasty dish for the dinner table and it draws some of the tourists down.”

Snapper must be at least 16 inches to keep.

Burch said he is well scheduled this year but there are some concerns for the 57-day season.

“I’m having a pretty good season this year so far, the bookings have been pretty steady,” Burch said. “The downside is gas just went up a little bit. So I’ve had to increase my prices a little bit to cover the gas costs.”

Burch said gas has increased $2, now costing $6 per gallon. He said prices of ice and bate have also increased.

To counteract the changes, Burch has had to raise his rate. He charges $700 for a four-person charter, an increase of $100 from last year. Larger charters can cost thousands.