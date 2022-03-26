PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An expo that offers all your home and garden needs returned to Panama City this weekend after four years.

The Bay Building Industries Association was back to host their Home and Garden expo which was delayed by Hurricane Michael and then COVID-19.

The all-weekend event features over 40 vendors displaying their home and garden products.

Event Chairman Bud Longstreth said the community response has been great with over 700 people visiting the expo on Saturday.

“We’ve had a very positive response from the public. They are glad to see it happening again. BBIA is a non-profit organization where we give back to the community,” Longstreth said.

Some of the proceeds from the expo go towards the organization’s scholarship program.

Every year they give out anywhere from 10 to 40 scholarships.

Longstreth said whatever they don’t sell at the expo they donate to habitat for humanity.