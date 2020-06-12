Franklin County Sheriff’s Office makes several drug arrests Friday morning

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested several people for drugs Friday morning during their new initiative they are calling ‘No Ice in Paradise.’

“We’ll usually pick out a different night during the week where we’ll bring out extra enforcement personnel, and they will go out and try to arrest people using and selling meth,” said Franklin County Sheriff, A.J. Smith.

News 13 got the opportunity to ride along with the Sheriff early Friday morning to learn how they are cracking down.

“We’re doing a detail weekly where we’re bringing out extra deputies to work drug cases to see if we can find anyone that’s trafficking drugs, using drugs, particularly methamphetamine,” said Sheriff Smith.

In the early hours of the morning, there were 20 different citizen contacts and stops made.

Three of them leading to arrests, two of those for methamphetamine.

“We’re out making sure that the streets are safe, that our neighborhoods are safe,” said Sheriff Smith.

The Sheriff said often times many of these people are repeat offenders.

“Find the folks that are maybe out committing other crimes, they’re out using drugs, which leads them to commit other crimes sometimes so they can get drugs,” said Sheriff Smith.

The sheriff’s office also looks to help these offenders recover from drugs, by offering them a chance for rehabilitation.

If anyone is interested in any of the rehabilitation programs offered by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, you can reach out to them directly at 850-670-8500.