The Florida Department of Health in Walton County will hold a three-day walk-up vaccine clinic

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Walton County will hold a three-day vaccine clinic next week with no appointments required.

The clinic will offer the first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine depending on which one you need.

Those who are interested in getting the vaccine must be 18 years or older and a Florida resident.

The three day event will begin on Wednesday, April 28 and will run through Friday, April 30. The clinics will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 6 p.m.

On Wednesday and Friday , the clinic will take place at the Department of Health Walton Coastal Branch located on 361 Greenway Trail Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Thursday’s clinic will take place at the Walton County Fairgrounds located at 790 State Highway 83 DeFuniak Springs, FL.

