The DeSantis family is growing; couple announces baby #3 is on the way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis made more than one announcement on Thursday.

The state leader visited Mexico Beach, bringing 1.1 million dollars to the city.

The governor, though, also taking to Twitter to announce personal news.

He and his wife, Casey, are expecting baby number three!

The couple currently has two children, Madison, 2-years-old and Mason, 1-years-old.

Courtesy: @FLCaseyDeSantis

News 13 spoke with Florida’s First Lady and she says, her two babies are excited to have another sibling.

“I constantly joke that Florida irreplaceable history is in the clutches of a two and half year old and 17-month-old and now you’ve got a yet to be born baby who’s going to probably wreak havoc on it but really this isn’t something that’s happened in 50 years so that’s excited to be able to share our very young family,” DeSantis said.

The baby is due in the Spring of 2020.

Thursday was also the couple’s 10-year wedding anniversary.