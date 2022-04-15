PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday the 18th is the last day to file your taxes.

Liberty Tax Service Certified Tax Preparer Pamela Evans said there’s still time to file your taxes, but you need to make sure you have all of your documents

“I think what gets forgotten a lot is some of the healthcare information that we need. Some of it if we don’t have it and it’s required the return can get rejected and we have to help them get that information but pretty much people have everything we need,” Evans said.

If you don’t have time to file your taxes before the deadline, there are still some things you can do to avoid owing extra fees.



“Once the deadline has passed they can still file,” Evans said. “It just depends on if they have a tax liability then they can start getting charged a penalty and interest by the IRS. If they are getting a refund, then they won’t be charged that.”

Evans said if you owe taxes and don’t file on time, the IRS will charge 5 percent of what your tax liability is, so it is best to get an extension to avoid the extra costs.

She said so far it seems like there won’t be too many people missing the deadline this year.



“We have been swamped,” Evans said. “We have been busy but it’s a good thing so people are getting their taxes done and everything’s getting done on time so that’s a good thing.”