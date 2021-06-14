The dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s a simple step to avoid disaster. Look, before you lock.

Corporal Jeff Duggins with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit says errands can turn into a tragedy when kids and pets are left in the car.



“In 15 to 20 minutes we’re talking temperatures that could be anywhere near or over 100 degrees,” says Corporal Duggins. And that’s when it’s only 85 degrees outside.

He says K-9 Unit Vehicles are specially equipped to sound the sirens, open the windows, and turn on the fans when it gets too hot with dogs inside, saying “These are like our kids, you know, we have to protect them.”



He says it does happen, mostly on accident

Since 1998, 83 children and many more pets have died from being left in hot cars. Corporal Duggins says it can be simply avoided by keeping reminders in the car, and if anyone sees a child or pet stuck in a hot car unattended.

“Even if it’s running. Please call us, don’t ignore them.” Corporal Jeff Duggins, Bay County Sherriff’s Office K-9 Unit



Doing so can save a life when temperatures rise over the summer.