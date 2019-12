The investigators did not believe her. The prosecutor did not believe her. But the jury believed her and in the end that was all that mattered.

In mid-November Tiffany Jones took the stand in her second-degree murder trial and walked jurors through what she described as a volatile and violent relationship with her live-in boyfriend, Jonathan Vasta. The relationship ended on April 14, 2018, when the pair got into another fight and Jones stabbed Vasta in the neck. At Vasta’s urging, Jones called 911, but he later died from his injury.