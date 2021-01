PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) -- Eastgate Christian Fellowship will hold a food distribution event January 30 with 10,000 pounds of food available to the community, but distribution organizers say they are still in need of volunteers and supplies donations before the event begins.

Janelle Green, with Eastgate Christian Fellowship, said the food distribution will start at 10:30 a.m., but cars should not line up at their location until 10 a.m. at the earliest.