The Confederate flag will remain outside the Walton County courthouse

WALTON COUNTY Fla. — The Confederate flag hanging outside the Walton County courthouse since the 1920s is not going anywhere, anytime soon.

Walton County Commissioners made a decision on whether or not to remove the Confederate flag outside the courthouse.

A motion Tuesday to do so failed 3 to 2.

A citizen’s request brought attention to the monument and the Confederate flag that are outside of the Walton County courthouse.

After less than an hour of discussion– the Walton County Commissioners voted to keep both still standing

“So the flag will remain at the courthouse,” said Commissioner Danny Glidewell.

Glidewell said there is passion on both sides of the argument.

“The people who want the flag to remain, view it as a part of their heritage,” Glidewell said. “Many of them have family members whose names are inscribed as there are 98 names for people that have lost their lives in the war between the states. On the other side, they view it as the a symbol of oppression and slavery.”

Glidewell said he voted to keep the flag after a referendum on the 2018 ballot saw 65% of Walton County citizens voted against the removal.

He was hesitant to overturn a vote of the people.

However, Walton County resident Anthony Johnson respectfully disagreed at Tuesday’s meeting.

“That flag has always been a symbol of hatred, racism, and prejudice,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Defuniak springs resident Danielle Stener says the flag shouldn’t be an issue, because her community is very integrated.

“We have a good community, everybody kind of pulls together when they need to, it’s just love,” Stener said.

All flags are at half-mast due to the death of the Chairman’s aide, Jeff Skipper. When flags are flying at half-mast the Confederate flag is taken down.

Although, the confederate flag will still be flying at the Walton County courthouse.