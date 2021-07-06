The City of Parker continues search for Fire Chief

Andrew Kelly is hoping to hire a new Fire Chief in the next few days.

PARKER, FLA. (WMBB) — The City of Parker is still searching for a new Fire Chief, while interim volunteer CJ Patterson continues to fill in as the Parker Fire Chief.

“(Patterson’s) currently filling in for the paid fire chief’s position also,” Mayor Andrew Kelly. “But he, (and) all our volunteers have full time jobs in other locations.”

Parker’s old fire chief, Shawn Pergande, was fired after being on sick leave for over three months. However, Pergande was not able to be cleared medically to return back to work.

Pergande is currently looking at eleven applicants for the open position, with hopes to fill the Fire Chief role in the next few days.

“One of the commissioners wasn’t here tonight,” Kelly said. “I don’t want to move forward with selection of a department head until all five of us can be in the room for the special meeting at the same time. So some time in the next few days that will be put to bed.”

Kelly hopes to hold a special council meeting after narrowing down applicants in the next few days.

However, Kelly mentioned that he is uncertain if he will be able to fill the role, due to the low salary that Parker will be able to pay an applicant.

“I’m not positive we can find somebody that will work for Parker for what they’re offering.”