The City of Panama City plans charette process

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City has plans to rebuild their communities stronger than ever before.

Soon, they will begin their charette process to create master plans for their communities, including Milleville, St. Andrews, and Glenwood.

Sharon David owns Red’s Pizza in Milleville has some ideas for the town.

“I just want outside activities for families to do because when you bring people out, then that is what generates income for the businesses like myself,” David said.

Soon, her ideas will be heard.

Mike Nichols, Panama City Commissioner said that starting in June, The City of Panama City will kick off their charette process for the strategic vision for Glenwood, Millvie, and St. Andrews.

“Charettes is a great process to involve the community. And involve the citizens that live in those areas to ask them, what do they want to see in their community,” Nichols said.

Nichols said that back in February, The City approved an amendment with Hagerty Consulting to create master plans for these three communities that will mimic the charette process the city did with downtown Panama City. He said it’s giving the community a voice.

“They are part of that visioning plan and we want to put their stamp of approval, it is their voice we want to hear with our consultants on how they want to see their community,” Nichols said.

Members of the St. Andrews community have already started to meet and are ready to voice their ideas.

“We would like to see the marina come back,” Nichols said.

A St. Andrews resident said that a vision has been in the works.

“We have been discussing our vision for the parks, for the empty lots in St Andrews for the streetscapes, the parking lots, Fehrendach said.”