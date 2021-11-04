The City of Panama City holds second Martin Theater community charrette

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Community members had another chance to offer feedback and suggestions on the historic martin theatre restoration project.

The city held a charrette with the design team, which presented the interior plans.

The plans include expanding the stage floor, adding around 40 more seats, and modernizing the technology, sound, and lighting.

There’s also talk of a speakeasy that fits with the overall vintage theme.

The plans are about 60 percent complete, but there’s still a large portion of design, architecture, and engineering left.

City of Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma said there’s still time for the public to offer their thoughts.

“This is going to be a revitalization of the gem of the city, so we are going to be connecting the Martin Theater of the past to the Martin Theater of the future. And we want the community to have a true investment to an asset that’s going to be used and be cherished by them,” DePalma said.



The designers hope to finalize the plans and present them to the public by January 2022.