The City of Panama City holds second Martin Theater community charrette

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Community members had another chance to offer feedback and suggestions on the historic martin theatre restoration project.

The city held a charrette with the design team, which presented the interior plans.

The plans include expanding the stage floor, adding around 40 more seats, and modernizing the technology, sound, and lighting.

There’s also talk of a speakeasy that fits with the overall vintage theme.

The plans are about 60 percent complete, but there’s still a large portion of design, architecture, and engineering left.

City of Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma said there’s still time for the public to offer their thoughts.

“This is going to be a revitalization of the gem of the city, so we are going to be connecting the Martin Theater of the past to the Martin Theater of the future. And we want the community to have a true investment to an asset that’s going to be used and be cherished by them,” DePalma said.

The designers hope to finalize the plans and present them to the public by January 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

WCSD offering monetary incentives to combat bus driver shortage

Local Eagle Scout helps others dispose of American flags

Panama City Beach expecting millions spent from IRONMAN racers

Tyndall 'the base of the future' will be more resilient than ever

Florida Highway Patrol responds to six car crash fatalities in a week

Exclusive: Finch letter takes aim at federal prosecutors, 'ignorant people'

More Local News

Don't Miss