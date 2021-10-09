The Bonifay Rodeo wraps up 76th year

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) –The 76th annual Bonifay Rodeo was this weekend.

Back in 1946, the event began as a fundraising activity for the Bonifay Kiwanis Club and has turned into an annual event to this day.

Today, October 9th is the second and last day of the rodeo. The grounds opened at 5:30 PM on the memorial field near Veterans Boulevard in Bonifay and events kicked off at 7:30 PM

This year has featured all the regular events like team roping, bull riding, barrel racing, and kids favorite; mutton bustin’. There was also a parade earlier today.

Another feature this year was Jessica Blair, who does roman riding and trick riding.

A familiar face was also in attendance, News 13’s Emily McLeod was a co-host throughout the evening.