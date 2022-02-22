BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six counties across the area are gearing up to take part in what’s known as “The Big Count.”

Technically called the National Point in Time Count, it’s a required data report for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The purpose is to count as many homeless people as possible in the area. This includes people living in places not meant for habitation, like a sidewalk, car, RV, abandoned building or under a bridge.

Counties taking part in The Big Count include Bay, Holmes, Jackson, Washington, Calhoun and Gulf.

The count is done by sending volunteers in groups of two or more to survey homeless individuals. Organizations also set up sites for transient people to gather.

Volunteers use an application on their phones to access the survey.

The count happens every odd-number year. However, it did not happen last year due to COVID-19.

The last time it occurred in our area was in January 2019— right after Hurricane Michael.

Doorways of Northwest Florida Executive Director Kristina Reich said because of the natural disaster, the numbers were not accurate.

She said it’s important now more than ever to get an accurate count of transient people in our community.

“We count as many of the homeless individuals that are residing within Bay and the surrounding counties that we serve to try to get the most accurate count of homeless individuals so that we can offer them more services and programs,” Reich said. “The importance of the PIT count really is that it provides us the opportunity to then apply for more funding and bring money in.”

The count starts at sunrise on Thursday and ends at sunset on Sunday.

Reich said volunteers are needed for this initiative, especially in the Panama City Beach area. She also said anyone is welcome to volunteer.

If someone is interested in volunteering for the count, Reich said to email the organization at info@doorwaysnwfl.org or follow updates on their Facebook page.