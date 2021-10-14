The Ark hosts fundraiser to support drug rehab

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Groups throughout Bay County are fighting back against drugs, which have too often led to overdoses in our community.

Now people can attend a cruise and raise money for a good cause at the same time.

The Ark is holding a fundraiser later this month to help people fight addictions. It will be the second time they’ve held this fundraiser for Amy’s Promises.

Amy Frederick died from an overdose of fentanyl.

Now her mother is hoping to prevent that tragedy from happening to other people.

“What this has done for all of us is give us a place to take that grief and energy and put it into something really good,” Amy’s mother, Paula Frederick said.

The cruise fundraiser will be on October 27 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Marina.

Proceeds will be used to help people afford rehab treatment.

Fredrick said that a month-long stay in a rehab facility can cost $35,000.

“Those facilities usually require funds and so we use the money from this fundraiser to advance that payment,” The Ark Representative, Derrick Bennett.

Bennett is hopeful that the fundraiser will be a way to carry on Amy’s name for a good cause.



“I know she’s looking down smiling so it’s a great honor to say we haven’t forgotten you, Amy. And we miss you we love you and we’re gonna celebrate you. And in spirit I know she’ll be there,” Bennett said. “And then see the funds go into other people’s lives.”

There are 30 spots left on the local dinner cruise. For $35 Bennett said you can help change someone’s life.



“They may be struggling with addiction or something going on in their life that these monies can be used to help them get out of that trap. And make a better life,” Bennett said.

Food and entertainment are included in the cruise.

If you’d like to donate visit their website.