LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arc of the Bay had many reasons to celebrate on Tuesday.

The non-profit organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon to celebrate its 65th anniversary in Bay County.

Both the Panama City Beach and Bay County Chambers of Commerce helped mark the anniversary.

Executive director Ron Sharpe said the ribbon-cutting symbolized tearing down the barriers for people living with human needs.

He thanked the community for its support in helping The Arc of the Bay clients lead more productive and independent lives.

“They have a choice, who provides their services,” he said. “For them to trust us to be able to offer the skill sets that we provide them, you have to earn that. The growth that we’ve experienced over the last six years as we’ve been doing business as The Arc of the Bay has been a true blessing.”

The organization also celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. ADA prohibits discrimination against people living with disabilities.