OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials said on Friday the F-22 training squadron for the United States Air Force will be based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.

The squadron was originally located at Tyndall Air Force Base before Hurricane Michael heavily damaged the base in 2018.

It has been temporarily located at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County.

The unit is reported to have 31 F-22 fighters and 16 T-38 training craft.